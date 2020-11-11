https://www.dailywire.com/news/miss-usa-asya-branch-addresses-backlash-for-2a-support-visiting-trump-white-house

During the Miss USA competition, Branch made headlines when she denounced the banning of firearms, citing her own childhood experiences with guns.

“As someone who grew up in a home with guns, I learned at an early age how to load, how to fire, and gun safety,” she said during the event. “I think that education should be available to everyone. I believe that we should require people to pass training and safety courses before they’re allowed to purchase a gun and before receiving a permit. I think it’s important that we not ban guns … I think it’s our Second Amendment right and we just need more safety surrounding that.”

Asya told PEOPLE that although she understands her statement can be polarizing, she nevertheless spoke from her heart.

“I knew that I was speaking from my heart, I was speaking truthfully and honestly, and that’s truly how I feel,” she said. “And in this country we’re entitled to our opinions.” The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

