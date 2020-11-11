https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/more-voters-want-covid-decisions-made-local-level-opposed-national?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Nearly half of all registered U.S. voters want COVID-19 pandemic decisions made by local leaders as opposed to national ones, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll wi

th Scott Rasmussen.

When asked, 47% of respondents said they would prefer mitigation measures be instituted locally as opposed to nationally. Just 40% said they’d prefer national mandates and rules.

Whether responses to outbreaks should come for the local or federal level has been contentious issue during the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

Many European heads of state at the outset of the pandemic issued sweeping national orders instituting business shutdowns, school closures and mask mandates.

However, in the U.S. President Trump largely left mitigation efforts up to the states, a hallmark of the country’s decentralized federalist system of government.

The survey was made up of 1,200 registered voters and conducted by Rasmussen from Nov. 5-7, 2020.

Click here to see this poll’s cross-demographic tabulations.

Click here to see this poll’s methodology and sample demographics.

