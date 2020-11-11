https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/525462-msnbc-cuts-ties-with-three-contributors-joining-team-biden

Three paid analysts on MSNBC have left the network to join President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenFeds charge Staten Island man over threat to Schumer, FBI Pence cancels vacation in Florida: report Romney shoots down serving in Biden Cabinet MORE’s administration and a fourth lost his role as a paid contributor after it was revealed he had a hand in writing Biden’s victory speech.

Network sources confirmed to The Hill on Wednesday that legal analyst Barbara McQuade, political analyst Richard Stengel and health expert Ezekiel Emanuel would no longer be paid contributors at the network.

McQuade has joined Biden’s legal agency review team. Stengel will be on the agency for global media. Emanuel has joined Biden’s coronavirus task force.

In addition, MSNBC is no longer paying historian Jon Meacham as a contributor.

Meacham helped craft Biden’s victory speech and appeared on the airwaves before and after without revealing his work for the campaign.

All of the former contributors will be invited back on as unpaid guests with full disclosure about their involvement with the Biden administration.

