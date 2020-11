http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6g0N_cYs9QA/

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Wednesday said all state restaurants and bars must close at 10:00 p.m. in an effort to combat the spread of the Chinese coronavirus.

Gov. Cuomo: “Food only pickup after 10 p.m. Gyms have to close by 10 p.m. as well.” — News 8 WROC (@News_8) November 11, 2020

