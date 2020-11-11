https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/11/new-york-times-gets-called-out-over-banner-headline-declaring-election-officials-nationwide-find-no-fraud/

Today’s New York Times, folks:

ELECTION OFFICIALS NATIONWIDE FIND NO FRAUD

— Banner headline on Wednesday’s @nytimes front page pic.twitter.com/xb4AWS0chh — Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) November 11, 2020

Do they even care a tiny bit that this banner headline isn’t true?

This headline…isn’t true. It should read “Almost no fraud”. Or “No significant amount of fraud”. Saying none is always a lie. Every major election has some baseline level of fraud. Its just that it doesn’t matter enough to change the will of the electorate. pic.twitter.com/VzDYFkYGAm — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 11, 2020

“It’s so obviously false that it only highlights the total dishonesty and corruption of the person or institution making the absurd claim”:

That headline is up there with Saddam Hussein and Kim Jong-Un claiming 100% of the people voted for them. It’s so obviously false that it only highlights the total dishonesty and corruption of the person or institution making the absurd claim. https://t.co/AqmwC0dzW2 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 11, 2020

Their tweet for the article also makes this error:

Election officials in dozens of states from both parties told The New York Times that there was no evidence of voting fraud, amounting to a forceful rebuke of President Trump’s false narrative.https://t.co/p2QXKXRlDe — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 11, 2020

This would’ve been so easy to fix, too, and they’d still make their point:

Beyond-all-doubt headlines like this are dicey. It’s probably impossible to have zero voter fraud when 150m+ vote. Voter fraud happens just like any other crime Now is there evidence of widespread voter fraud that swung the election? No. https://t.co/GRT64JmBYx — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) November 11, 2020

For example:

NYT’s headline would be accurate if it matched the subhed: “No Evidence of Rampant Voter Fraud That Affected Outcome” — Aron Goldman (@ArgoJournal) November 11, 2020

But, instead, the NYT went with this BS and it’s just feeding the machine for another day:

Surely they realize that to the skeptical this reads as “Foxes Everywhere Find Henhouses Secure,” right? https://t.co/u2xib4rAX6 — Brandon McGinley (@brandonmcg) November 11, 2020

And for the chef’s kiss, Brian Stelter sees no issue with the headline:

💪🏼 and necessary reporting, but will any Trump voters believe it? This is one of those moments when the damage done by Trump’s “fake news” campaign is crystal clear https://t.co/Jq4nXsw5zr — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 11, 2020

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

