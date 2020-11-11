https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/11/new-york-times-gets-called-out-over-banner-headline-declaring-election-officials-nationwide-find-no-fraud/

Today’s New York Times, folks:

Do they even care a tiny bit that this banner headline isn’t true?

“It’s so obviously false that it only highlights the total dishonesty and corruption of the person or institution making the absurd claim”:

Their tweet for the article also makes this error:

This would’ve been so easy to fix, too, and they’d still make their point:

For example:

But, instead, the NYT went with this BS and it’s just feeding the machine for another day:

And for the chef’s kiss, Brian Stelter sees no issue with the headline:

***

