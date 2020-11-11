https://pjmedia.com/election/robert-spencer/2020/11/11/now-we-know-why-the-new-york-times-said-the-media-declared-the-election-winner-n1139002

If anything has come clear in this strange year, it is that the Left is not stupid, it’s evil. And so, when the New York Times tweeted that it was the media’s job to declare the winner of the presidential election, people laughed at the ignorance of the miseducated millennials who run the propaganda leader’s Facebook page. But instead of laughing, they should have been asking themselves what the Times’ agenda was in publishing such a patently false statement. Now the answer is clear: the Times, along with the rest of the establishment media, is doing everything it can to establish the inevitability of a Biden/Harris presidency before the president’s court challenges reach the Supreme Court, so as to make the Court as hesitant to buck the prevailing winds as it was when it approved of Obamacare.

The Times tweeted on Election Day: “The role of declaring the winner of a presidential election in the U.S. falls to the news media. The broadcast networks and cable news outlets have vowed to be prudent. Here’s how it will work.” After a tidal wave of ridicule from those who couldn’t find the constitutional provision for journalists deciding who won the election, the Times deleted its tweet and posted a weaselly correction: “We’ve deleted an earlier tweet that referred imprecisely to the role of the news media in the U.S. presidential election.”

“Imprecisely.” Yeah, that’s it.

In reality, the Times’ initial tweet was quite precise in revealing still more of the Democrats’ game plan. Millions of people saw it before it was deleted, including the Times’ core constituency—the miseducated and propagandized hard Left that knows no better and was thus primed to accept the media’s verdict on the election. The first tweet was yet another example of how the Left has been oddly transparent about their strategy throughout this election season. One notable example was Nancy Pelosi declaring that Trump would lead at the end of election night but would not win. Another was when articles began appearing that discussed what would happen if the president-elect died before Inauguration Day.

It is clear to any alert observer now that the Times anointed the media with the role of declaring the winner of the presidential election because it knew how this was going work. Biden would win amid strong evidence of massive voter fraud. Trump would challenge the results in court, but that would take a while. In the meantime, the Times and the rest of the establishment media could try to stampede the courts by anointing Biden as “president-elect” and declaring the election over, thereby making Trump’s legal challenges appear like the desperate Hail-Mary pass of an arrogant yet pathetic man who refused to accept when he was defeated, and giving the whole scam enough legitimacy as to bring on even more, by inducing world leaders to offer their congratulations to this spurious “president-elect.” After all, AP and the New York Times and CNN wouldn’t lie to the entire world, would they?

Sure they would. But now the Times has moved on to the next stage of the plan, which is to appear to discredit specific allegations of voter fraud and make any challenge to the vote totals out to be right-wing conspiracy-mongering that must be quashed before it leads to violence by those “right-wing extremists” that the media keeps warning us about while antifa and Black Lives Matter burn down cities.

By the time all this gets to the Supreme Court, everyone, including the nine (for now) justices, will (the Times hopes) be so used to the idea of “president-elect Biden” that it will look like the worst sort of judicial activism (that thing Trump and his supporters are supposed to be against!) to overturn the victory of the candidate that the media insists has won. And if the Supreme Court goes ahead anyway and finds that there was significant voter fraud and that Trump actually did win the election, antifa and Black Lives Matter are poised to burn down more cities, while the Times and its colleagues insist that the Republicans have stolen the election in the courts.

It’s a diabolically clever plan. Yet one principal obstacle that the Times and the rest of the establishment media face today in trying to get away with it is that the 2020 election has been the red pill of all red pills. Millions of Americans are now onto them. They won’t find it so easy to fool the public as it has been for them in the past.

Robert Spencer is the director of Jihad Watch and a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. He is author of 21 books, including the New York Times bestsellers The Politically Incorrect Guide to Islam (and the Crusades) and The Truth About Muhammad. His latest book is Rating America’s Presidents: An America-First Look at Who Is Best, Who Is Overrated, and Who Was An Absolute Disaster. Follow him on Twitter here. Like him on Facebook here.

