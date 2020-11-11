https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/oops-verbal-slip-de-blasios-street-activist-daughter-admits-joe-biden-able-steal-election/
Commie NYC Mayor Bill DeBlasio’s daughter slipped up this week.
Chiara De Blasio, the young radical and cop-hater, admitted in an interview that Joe Biden “was able to steal” the election — before correcting herself.
This is Mayor De Blasio’s daughter in New York…
and I’m the lady in the yellow hat 👒 pic.twitter.com/0iY99PDHBS
— Angela Stanton King 🇺🇸 (@theangiestanton) November 10, 2020
