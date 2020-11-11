https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/oops-verbal-slip-de-blasios-street-activist-daughter-admits-joe-biden-able-steal-election/

Commie NYC Mayor Bill DeBlasio’s daughter slipped up this week.

Chiara De Blasio, the young radical and cop-hater, admitted in an interview that Joe Biden “was able to steal” the election — before correcting herself.

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Open Records Request Finds NO INVOICES OR WORK ORDERS on Reported Election Day Water Main Break in Atlanta — Here’s What We Found…

More…

“I Honor Her. She is Such a Good Human Being” – Mayor De Blasio Responds to His Daughter’s Arrest at Weekend Protests

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...