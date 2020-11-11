https://www.dailywire.com/news/our-city-is-bleeding-minneapolis-police-chief-pleads-for-outside-help-amid-hemorrhaging-police-force

The Minneapolis chief of police implored the city council to bring in help from the outside after a hemorrhaging police force has left the city reeling amid rising crime.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo asked city authorities to reinforce their dwindling numbers as violent crime escalates in the city, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

“Resources are hemorrhaging,” Arradondo said at a Tuesday meeting. “Our city is bleeding at this moment. I’m trying to do all I can to stop that bleeding.”

As the Star Tribune reported:

Arradondo is asking for money to bring in 20 to 40 officers from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and Metro Transit Police to form joint enforcement teams. The city would reimburse the agencies for their officers’ salaries and benefits. While the details of the contracts are still being negotiated, Arradondo said he imagines the extra officers would be available to help answer 911 calls or work on special teams formed to help combat violence in hot spots. The extra officers have the same arrest and investigatory powers as Minneapolis police. They would still be subject to their home departments’ policies, and the other agencies would likely maintain liability for them, the chief said.

Some members of the city council pushed back against Arradondo’s pleas. Council Member Steve Fletcher said, “So, we’re going to take a thing that has not been working very well and has not been addressing carjackings, has not been addressing the rise in violent crime … and say if we just do 5% more of it, that will get us to a better place. I’m struggling to get my head around why that is a good idea.”

Minneapolis has seen turmoil since the death of George Floyd, who died while is custody of Minneapolis police on Memorial Day.

As The Daily Wire reported:

Minneapolis Police informed residents of the city’s embattled 3rd Precinct to prepare for the giving up of their personal belongings to potential robbers and advised them to do as criminals say for their own safety. According to a July 28 email provided to Alpha News MN that was also forwarded to The Daily Wire, the Minneapolis Police Department offered “prevention tips” to residents hoping to avoid being a victim of the skyrocketing cases of robbery and carjacking that have plagued the city since George Floyd’s death in May. “Robberies and Carjacking’s [sic] have increased in our Precinct,” the email begins. “Cell phones, purses, and vehicles are being targeted. Some victims have been maced, dragged, assaulted, and some threatened with a gun. Most of these crimes have occurred north of 42nd St. E. 100 Robberies and 20 Carjackings have been reported to 3rd Precinct Police in July alone. Downtown and Southwest Minneapolis have seen an increase as well. We want those who live and work here to be safe!”

