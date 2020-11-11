https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/pandemic-malpractice-killed-countless-americans/

By Joel S. Hirschhorn

Hard to believe, but very few Americans have doctors who are using a safe, proven protocol for early home/outpatient treatment for those with COVID-19 symptoms or a positive test result. If they had, some 180,000 deaths could have been prevented so far.

How could this happen? Two main reasons. First, The National Institutes of Health have not sanctioned any treatment for home/outpatient use – but only treatment promoted for hospital use. Second, the Food and Drug Administration does not approve of the use of the key cheap, safe and generic drug used in the U.S. since 1955, namely hydroxychloroquine (HCQ).

Why would the government health care system in this pandemic intentionally not make it easy to give people a chance of early treatment at home as an outpatient and avoid hospitalization? One very powerful person has intentionally done this. He has become a household name and is praised in countless ways in the mainstream media every day. He is glorified, praised and literally worshiped. Anthony Fauci is the reason why Americans are dying every day unnecessarily. He runs one of 27 NIH units and has for some 36 years.

How do we know that at least 70 to 80% of coronavirus victims can be effectively treated at home and avoid hospitalizations? Because a relatively small number of courageous physicians since March have been using protocols based on HCQ, usually a zinc supplement and a common antibiotic such as doxycycline. The cost is extremely low. But this approach only works if it starts very early, preferably within the first few days of having symptoms or a positive test.

If you question what I have said, then spend a few minutes absorbing the following information.

In those countries with wide early use of HCQ the death rate is 71% lower than in those nations, like the U.S., where its use has been limited by government. Some 600,000 people have been saved worldwide. The data imply a saving of more than 150,000 American lives, a figure that will increase as the number of deaths, sadly, keeps increasing without home/outpatient use of HCQ.

Recently Dr. Harvey Risch said: “Many or most of the 220,000 deaths in the United States to date could have been prevented by widespread HCQ use that the FDA blocked. It is the FDA that is responsible for these deaths, not the president.” But Fauci is the power behind the throne, dictating FDA actions.

Frontline Dr. Brian Tyson said that he has cured over 1,900 patients, and has said that between 75 and 80% of the over 200,000 deaths thus far could have been prevented by using HCQ!

A White Paper by Dr. Simone Gold some time ago concluded: “What we do know is that 70,000-100,000 excess American lives have been lost due to lack of access to HCQ.” The best website to help people get the proven early home care remedy is America Front Line Doctors. Go to this site to get specifics about the protocols being used by some doctors and a way to get such a treatment from a qualified doctor in your state.

Dr. Zev Zelenko, a pioneer in using an HCQ cocktail, including zinc, that cut hospitalizations by 84%, started a petition in October, naming Fauci and other government officials who blocked HCQ use in March, noting: “Over 160,000 people were hospitalized and died unnecessarily. Let’s make life saving treatment available and end the pandemic. Let’s bring these criminals to justice.”

For early use of HCQ, 163 studies have shown a median 64% reduction in negative virus impacts, hospitalizations or deaths. Early-treatment studies show 100% effectiveness.

The excellent “A Guide to Home-Based COVID Treatment” embraces early use of an HCQ cocktail. It makes this key point: “Zinc is critical. It helps block the virus from multiplying. Hydroxychloroquine is the carrier taking zinc INTO the cells to do its job.”

The media-hyped meme that Fauci is a trusted expert is nonsense. In his essay “How Expert Worship Is Ruining Science,” Pasha Kamyshev made this astute observation: “The debate over HCQ has both sides thinking the other is killing people. One side happens to be right. History will not judge those who were wrong on this very kindly.” To be crystal clear: Fauci is wrong and is responsible for many thousands of deaths. As long as he prevails, more people die unnecessarily every day. Those on the wrong side are in bed with the big drug companies that want to make billions of dollars from expensive medicines and vaccines.

If you have heard about studies showing negative results for HCQ, then understand why they are irrelevant. Such studies used HCQ wrongly, often for very sick hospitalized patients, or without the use of zinc, or in overly high dosages.

Now you know the incredible truth why so many Americans continue to die unnecessarily every single day. Protect yourself by finding a doctor willing to use one of the several protocols known to rid your body of the coronavirus. Act quickly and wisely to stay healthy and out of hospital. Do not wait for a vaccine you can trust. Likewise, don’t bet on masks, social distancing and lockdowns to prevent catching the virus. Use the websites mentioned above to plan for using the proven home/outpatient remedy for you and your love ones – just in case.

Dr. Joel Hirschhorn has long worked on health issues, including being a full professor at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, aand as a senior official at the Congressional Office of Technology Assessment and the National Governors Association. He has authored a number of books and hundreds of articles and has served as an executive volunteer at a major hospital for over 10 years. He is a member of the American Association of Physicians and Surgeons.

