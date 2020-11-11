https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/pastor-john-gray-publicly-honors-wife-cheating/

(YAHOO NEWS) — Pastor John Gray is making headlines again for allegedly cheating on his wife.

Pastor Gray took to Instagram on Friday to “honor” his wife, Aventer Gray, and says despite the fact that he has emotionally cheated, he has never slept with another woman.

“A few months ago I sat down from leading at Relentless. My life wasn’t in order. Church isn’t first. My wife is. This is my wife. She is from God. She is a life giver. She is a kingdom builder. Her name is Aventer,” Gray captioned.

