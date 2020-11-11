https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mike-pence-veterans-heroes-armed-forces/2020/11/11/id/996584

Vice President Mike Pence, saying everyone who served in the U.S. armed forces is a hero, paid tribute to American veterans on Wednesday.

His comments came in a column posted by Fox News on Veterans Day.

“Our veterans really don’t consider themselves heroes — most of them reject the very thought of it,” he said. “My dad, a combat veteran from the Korean War, used to say with humility that the heroes were the guys who didn’t make it home.

“But on Veterans Day, it’s our day to set the record straight. Every veteran of the armed forces of the United States is a hero to the American people. On this day, it’s our duty to tell the story of what they did for us, what they did for our country, and all that they’ve done to ensure the survival and the success of liberty.”

And he added: “As a father of a Marine Corps captain and a father-in-law of a Navy lieutenant who’s currently deployed, I couldn’t be more proud to be vice president to a president who cares so deeply about the men and women of our armed forces and every veteran in America.”

And he challenged Americans who did not serve to go out and find a veteran and say thanks.

“Whether he or she came home in the last week or in the last century, extend your hand and say those words that veterans never ask to hear but they deserve to hear every day,” he said. “Find a veteran today and say: ‘Thank you for your service.’ Because they deserve to hear it every day.”

