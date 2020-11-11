https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/pennsylvania-mess-tens-thousands-pennsylvania-ballots-returned-sent/
Tens of thousands of absentee ballots in Pennsylvania were mailed out after the ballots were already returned. This makes no sense.
In Pennsylvania, more questionable reporting. Overnight the Epoch Times reported this:
More than 20,000 absentee ballots in Pennsylvania have impossible return dates and another more than 80,000 have return dates that raise questions, according to a researcher’s analysis of the state’s voter database.
Over 51,000 ballots were marked as returned just a day after they were sent out—an extraordinary speed, given U.S. Postal Service (USPS) delivery times, while nearly 35,000 were returned on the same day they were mailed out. Another more than 23,000 have a return date earlier than the sent date. More than 9,000 have no sent date.
The state’s voter records are being scrutinized as President Donald Trump is challenging the results of the presidential election in Pennsylvania and other states where his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, holds a tight lead. The Trump campaign is alleging that invalid ballots have been counted for Democrats and valid ballots for Republicans were thrown away.
The analysis of the publicly available data was conducted by a data researcher who submitted it first to the Chinese-language edition of The Epoch Times. The researcher, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he consulted about the matter with several USPS field engineers, who said the return dates shown in the database are “impossible.”
We have already reported on questionable system ‘glitches’ in Pennsylvania where 220,883 votes were systematically switched from President Trump to Joe Biden and another 941,248 votes were lost altogether in system reporting.
In addition we reported that in Pennsylvania, over a million votes magically appeared after election day and were counted which helped overcome President Trump’s 700,000 vote lead in the state on election night:
Pennsylvania is a mess. There is no way the current vote tallies there should be recognized as legitimate.