Pennsylvania election officials have announced that they received 10,000 mail-in ballots after election day, during the three day grace period that is currently being contested in court.

Republicans are currently challenging the validity of ballots that were not received by the end of election day, which are set to be counted due to a deadline extension granted by the state’s Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf.

The state’s Supreme Court approved the extension, prompting the matter to be brought to the US Supreme Court.

The Epoch Times reports that “Besides revealing the number of ballots received after Nov. 3, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar also said that Pennsylvania’s election officials received 94,000 provisional ballots, and that around 49,000 mail ballots that arrived before polls closed on Election Day remain to be tallied.”

“The counties have done an impressive job counting a record number of mail ballots and now are canvassing the provisional ballots, each of which must be considered individually,” Boockvar said in a statement Tuesday.

In Allegheny County, home to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania elections officials voted to count 2,349 mail-in ballots that were undated.

“What we have here is essentially a technicality that we don’t want voters to get disenfranchised with,” said Allegheny County solicitor Andy Szefi, according to a report from CBS Pittsburgh.

The report added that “those dateless ballots will undergo further analysis to make sure they are eligible. So far, more than 2,600 ballots have been thrown out as part of the normal review process.”

There were also 29,000 ballots originally mailed to the wrong voters, and 7,000 of those were still under review.

“Right now, we are doing a comparison of any spoiled or surrendered ballots at the polling locations to make sure they didn’t surrender their correct ballot and vote at the polls. So we want to make sure we do that prior to counting the 7,000,” said David Voye, the Allegheny County Elections Division manager.

Additionally, there are 17,000 provisional ballots in the county that have not yet been opened. They are supposed to begin being processed on Wednesday.

“We have to determine, number one, if they were registered. Number two, if the precinct they voted in is the right precinct. Number three, if they applied for an absentee or mail-in ballot, that it’s already been returned,” said Voye.

It has been a full week since the election and Allegheny County still has roughly 27,000 outstanding ballots.

