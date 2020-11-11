http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/BkfLS8PwMX4/

A large share of Joe Biden’s voters were motivated by dislike of Donald Trump, not by the promise of Biden’s policies, according to a poll by Rasmussen Reports.

The November 5 – 8 poll of 1,000 likely voters reported some 56 percent of the 485 Biden supporters said they voted “For Joe Biden,” while 29 percent said they voted “Against President Trump.”

In contrast, 90 percent of the 447 voters who backed Trump said they voted “For President Trump,” while just 8 percent said they voted against “Against Joe Biden.”

Moreover, 15 percent of Biden’s voters said they were “Not sure” which answer to pick, while just two percent of Trump’s voters said they were “Not sure.”

The result is Biden and his staff will face a huge loss of public support if he pushes his far-left campaign promises.

Biden’s weakest group of supporters were people who earned $50,000 to $100,000 (52 percent) and people who earn more than $200,000 (48 recent). Biden supporters who “Attended college, but did not complete” scored at just 41 percent.

Trump’s weakest group was the “More than $200,000” group, at 75 percent.

The survey of 1,000 Likely U.S. Voters was conducted November 5 and 8, 2020 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.

