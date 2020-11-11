https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/portland?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

An Oregon man has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for one of the most violent physical assaults during the Portland riots this summer associated with the social-justice demonstrations.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office said Monday that Marquise Love, 26, received a 20-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and felony riot.

A bystander video of the incident in August that showed a group of people attacking a man and knocking him unconscious with a kick to the head sparked widespread concern and outrage over how the protests in Portland and other cities across the U.S. had devolved into destructive riots.

“The video of this assault is violent and shocking. It outraged our community and nation. We are fortunate that the victim’s injuries were not as severe as it first appeared they may have been,” county District Attorney Mike Schmidt said. “Marquise Love is accepting responsibility for his actions and the punishment.”

Love admitted that while being aided by another person, he caused physical injury to the victim and that he and others engaged in tumultuous and violent conduct and created a grave risk of causing public alarm, the office said.

The victim did not attend Love’s court hearing but said in the days following the incident that he is not seeking vengeance against Love and that he hoped he would learn from what happened.

Love must participate in an alcohol abuse evaluation and comply with any recommended treatment, the district attorney’s office also said.

