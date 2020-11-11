https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/president-trump-agrees-rudy-giuliani-hundreds-thousands-votes-pennsylvania-michigan-not-allowed-count/

President Trump called out the fake news media again on Wednesday night.

Trump was right in pointing out that fake news is NOT reporting on the massive voter fraud in Detroit and Philadelphia where GOP observers were banned from the vote counting.

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Open Records Request Finds NO INVOICES OR WORK ORDERS on Reported Election Day Water Main Break in Atlanta — Here’s What We Found…

As we have reported earlier Hundreds of thousands of votes were counted with not a single GOP observer in the room.

VIDEO: Detroit Election Workers CHEER as GOP Election Monitor and GOP Lawyer Are Removed from TCF Center!

Rudy predicted Pennsylvania and Michigan will soon go to President Trump due to the fraud by Democrats.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...