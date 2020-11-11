https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/president-trump-agrees-rudy-giuliani-hundreds-thousands-votes-pennsylvania-michigan-not-allowed-count/

President Trump called out the fake news media again on Wednesday night.

Trump was right in pointing out that fake news is NOT reporting on the massive voter fraud in Detroit and Philadelphia where GOP observers were banned from the vote counting.

Nobody wants to report that Pennsylvania and Michigan didn’t allow our Poll Watchers and/or Vote Observers to Watch or Observe. This is responsible for hundreds of thousands of votes that should not be allowed to count. Therefore, I easily win both states. Report the News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2020

As we have reported earlier Hundreds of thousands of votes were counted with not a single GOP observer in the room.

Rudy predicted Pennsylvania and Michigan will soon go to President Trump due to the fraud by Democrats.

Today the @realDonaldTrump campaign sued to invalidate hundreds of thousands of fraudulent ballots in the Western District of Michigan. First PA, then Michigan will go to Trump. Affidavits will be published tomorrow. You will be shocked. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 11, 2020

