President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday to attack Philadelphia Republican Al Schmidt who said on CNN earlier in the day that there is “no basis in fact” for the voter fraud claims made by the president and his campaign:

A guy named Al Schmidt, a Philadelphia Commissioner and so-called Republican (RINO), is being used big time by the Fake News Media to explain how honest things were with respect to the Election in Philadelphia. He refuses to look at a mountain of corruption & dishonesty. We win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2020

Video of his CNN interview here:

Philadelphia City Commissioner @Commish_Schmidt (a Republican) says he has not seen any evidence of widespread fraud. “I have seen the most fantastical things on social media, making completely ridiculous allegations that have no basis in fact at all.” pic.twitter.com/w3t3S9akKg — Alli Hedges Maser (@AllisonLHedges) November 11, 2020

And this was a not-so-subtle dig at the president himself:

“People should be mindful that there are bad actors who are lying to them. And they need to turn to people that they trust and to sources of information that they trust, and not rumors and not nonsense included in lawsuits or anything else like that…” – @Commish_Schmidt pic.twitter.com/ZDFock1qyj — Alli Hedges Maser (@AllisonLHedges) November 11, 2020

Schmidt, who is “responsible for elections and voter registration in Philadelphia,” is not a very good target for the president, however:

I cannot stress this enough: Al Schmidt may be the most respected elected official in Philadelphia. https://t.co/vHXGcwwWvY — Jim Saksa (@saksappeal) November 11, 2020

He’s literally the guy who has been calling out voter fraud in the city for years:

Al Schmidt had focused for years on voting irregularities in Philadelphia. He was even involved in a case in which a judge was convicted for voter fraud earlier this year — a case which the Trump team has cited repeatedly. https://t.co/su4GC38hlt — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) November 11, 2020

Schmidt was the one who initially flagged that the number of votes in a few places exceeded the number of people who signed poll books. His work led to a conviction and another indictment of a former congressman.https://t.co/vfUTeIsdcN — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) November 11, 2020

And from local journal Jonathan Lai:

Schmidt and his office regularly investigate irregularities or claims of fraud in Philadelphia and refers them to prosecutors. That’s led to I think about a dozen or so indictments, most followed by guilty pleas or convictions. https://t.co/joKH6aGH1a — Jonathan Lai 🙊 賴柏羽 (@Elaijuh) November 11, 2020

Just this year, even:

Here is Al Schmidt refusing “to look at a mountain of corruption & dishonesty” by investigating irregularities in vote totals and referring it to prosecutors, leading to a guilty plea this year from a poll worker who accepted bribes to inflate vote totals:https://t.co/Ank1S0rKD1 — Jonathan Lai 🙊 賴柏羽 (@Elaijuh) November 11, 2020

As of this morning, Biden’s lead in Pennsylvania stands at about 47,000 votes:

In Pennsylvania, Joe Biden has a lead of 47,161 votes which eclipses Donald Trump’s slim margin of victory in 2016 (44,292). https://t.co/r2LmMT4NTQ — Steven D’Souza (@cbcsteve) November 11, 2020

And we have to wait until next week to hear if the Trump campaign will be successful or not in blocking the certification of votes:

A federal judge will hear arguments next Tuesday on Pennsylvania’s motion to dismiss a Trump lawsuit seeking to block the state from certifying election results https://t.co/uduyA6oGq8 — Bloomberg (@business) November 11, 2020

