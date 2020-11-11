https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/president-trump-hammers-former-fired-fbi-heads-andrew-mccabe-james-comey-late-night-tweet/

President Trump fired off a tweet  on Andrew McCabe who was exposed in the US Senate on Tuesday.

The President called former FBI leader Andrew McCabe an ignorant fool and stated that the great people of the FBI must make sure that both McCabe and his former boss and fired FBI Director James Comey pay the price for what they did to the reputation of the FBI.

The President tweeted:

The President later tweeted that McCabe shoud be held accountable and pay a big price:

We’ve reported on McCabe’s many lies multiple times:

EXCLUSIVE: Multiple Instances Where Former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Who Set Up Meeting with General Flynn at the White House, Lied and Lied

McCabe and Comey should be held accountable for their crimes.

