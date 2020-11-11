https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/president-trump-hammers-former-fired-fbi-heads-andrew-mccabe-james-comey-late-night-tweet/

President Trump fired off a tweet on Andrew McCabe who was exposed in the US Senate on Tuesday.



The President called former FBI leader Andrew McCabe an ignorant fool and stated that the great people of the FBI must make sure that both McCabe and his former boss and fired FBI Director James Comey pay the price for what they did to the reputation of the FBI.

The President tweeted:

Andrew McCabe was exposed for who he is today in the U.S. Senate. He was totally destroyed – an ignorant fool. The great people of the FBI must make sure that he and his former boss, James Comey, pay the price for what they have done to the reputation of the FBI. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2020

The President later tweeted that McCabe shoud be held accountable and pay a big price:

He should pay a big price for his subversion! https://t.co/1nFjPBpvfV — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2020

We’ve reported on McCabe’s many lies multiple times:

McCabe and Comey should be held accountable for their crimes.

