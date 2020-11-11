https://www.theblaze.com/news/professor-legal-vote-racist-term

You might recall the exploits of Ibram Kendi, who made a few headlines in September by

suggesting that now-Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett adopted two Haitian children to shield herself from accusations of racism.

Well, Kendi has stayed busy since then.

What’s the latest?

Earlier this month it was reported that he spoke as part of a Stanford University webinar and stated “most organizations and institutions are racist.”

And then Kendi — author of “How to Be an Antiracist” and

founder of Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research — weighed in over the weekend amid voter fraud accusations from President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Specifically he declared on Twitter that the term “legal vote” also is racist:

“The term ‘legal vote’ is as fictionally fraught and functionally racist as the terms ‘illegal alien’ and ‘race neutral’ and ‘welfare queen’ and ‘handouts’ and ‘super predator’ and ‘crackbaby’ and ‘personal responsibility’ and ‘post racial,'” he

tweeted.

He added:

“The misinformation of widespread voter fraud — or ‘illegal voting’ — in Detroit, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Phoenix where Black and Brown voters predominate is baked into the term ‘legal vote,'” he

added. “No matter what GOP propaganda says, there’s nothing wrong with those voters and votes.”

How did observers react?

As you might imagine, Kendi received some pushback over his allegation that the term “legal vote” is racist:

“There is nothing racist about the term ‘legal vote,'” one commenter wrote. “I applaud your continued grift, but that’s all it is.”

“Huh? Votes do have to meet certain requirements to be legal, and votes that fail to meet them — whoever cast them — fail to be legal,” another user wrote. “What am I missing?”

“Just say it, sir. You can do it. Three little worlds: ‘RULES ARE RACIST.’ We know that’s what you’ve been wanting to say forever. You can be yourself here — it’s a safe space. Show us your hateful soul,” another commenter quipped.

And Josh Barnett — an Arizona Republican who lost his bid for a seat in the U.S. House Representatives last week — told Kendi, “No. It means legal. It has nothing to do with the race or any other ridiculous correlation your [sic] trying to make.”

Anything else?

Here’s Kendi speaking in a YouTube video posted last month titled, “The Heartbeat of Being an Antiracist Is the Ability to Confess”:







Ibram X. Kendi: “The Heartbeat Of Being An Antiracist Is The Ability To Confess”



youtu.be



