Protesters in Indianapolis, Indiana, took to the streets Tuesday night in response to a grand jury’s decision to not indict the officer involved in the shooting death of an armed Black man in May.

Special Prosecutor Rosemary Khoury announced on Tuesday that an Indianapolis grand jury declined to indict Officer Dejoure Mercer in connection to the shooting death of Dreasjon Reed on May 6, the Indianapolis Star reported. A few hours later, dozens of protesters took to the streets.

Some businesses in the downtown area boarded up in anticipation of the protests, Fox 59 reported.

We are downtown, as some businesses are boarded up following the announcement that a grand jury returned a no bill review for Officer Dejoure Mercer in the officer involved shooting of Dreasjon Reed. No charges will be filed. We will remain down here as Indy reacts tonight. pic.twitter.com/OCLzY7Qjgb — Mike Sullivan (@MSullyNews) November 10, 2020

The Indianapolis newspaper reported protesters carried signs of “No justice, no peace,” and “defund the police” as they marched through the streets.

People watch from their apartment windows as the crowd marches up Delaware in downtown Indy. “Say his name. Dreasjon Reed,” they say. pic.twitter.com/AELEyBP5Ij — Lawrence Andrea (@lawrencegandrea) November 11, 2020

Officer Mercer shot Reed following a vehicle and foot pursuit on May 6, Breitbart News reported. Reed was armed and live-streamed the pursuit on Facebook. The stream also included what appeared to be audio of the shooting.

The Indianapolis branch of the NAACP called for peaceful protest, Fox 59 reported. They added:

We, like Prosecutor Khoury, believe there are no winners in this tragic circumstance. The Branch appreciates the transparency of the investigation and giving the community as close to a full disclosure as permitted by the law. … We appeal to the community members who wish to express themselves to do so in a peaceful manner and not engage in detrimental conduct which undermines our cause. By remaining peaceful, the overall message of respect and transparency in policing will not get lost.

Fox 59’s Mike Sullivan tweeted video showing protesters marching through downtown Indianapolis shouting “defund the police.”

Protests have begun to move down New York with chants of “defund the police.” pic.twitter.com/4RSxetnI8w — Mike Sullivan (@MSullyNews) November 11, 2020

