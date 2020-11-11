https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2020/november/red-surge-democrats-stunned-as-gop-gains-house-seats-likely-to-hold-control-of-the-senate

More than a week after the election, a small number of House and Senate races are still undecided, but all signs are pointing to something like a red surge that few had predicted for Congress. That’s a shock because media pundits and Democrats had predicted a blue wave that never materialized. The Associated Press is reporting Democrats have been “blindsided.”

As of Wednesday, Republicans appear to have secured 50 seats in the next Senate as they’re now expected to win in Alaska and North Carolina. Plus, they have a strong chance of winning two more in Senate runoff elections in Georgia in January. Democrats are believed to have won 48 Senate seats.

And even though Democrats say they’ve won the 218 seats needed for a majority in the House of Representatives, their margin of control is much smaller than it was before this election, and it could be razor-thin.

Democrats went into the election with a 232-197 House advantage. There were also five open seats, plus one independent lawmaker. The AP says Republicans have won 202 seats so far. But there are more than a dozen races still undecided in states like California, Utah, and New York, and Republican candidates are currently leading in most of those races.

The bottom line: House Democrats have lost a number of seats rather than gaining seats in this election. That includes one of the latest in Southern California, where the Republican challenger Michelle Steel ousted the Democrat incumbent, Rep. Harley Rouda. This is only the second time in more than two decades that a GOP candidate has defeated an incumbent Democrat in California.

“The Republican coalition is bigger, more diverse, more energetic than ever before,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

Additionally, Republican David Valadao currently leads in California’s 21st Congressional District against T.J. Cox by 4,000 votes.

And Utah’s Fourth Congressional District is being carefully watched as Republican challenger Burgess Owens leads Rep. Ben McAdams by less than half a percentage point.

Iowa’s Second Congressional District is in the midst of an extremely close House race that covers a bulk of the southeast part of the state. Just 48 votes separate Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks and her opponent Rita Hart.

In the House, the pro-life movement has won big in this election due to the number of new pro-life Republican women elected. Those victories are being called “a stunning blow” to a “pro-abortion agenda.”

In January, at least 14 new pro-life GOP women will take the oath in the House. That number will include seven congresswomen who defeated Democrats in last week’s election.

Meanwhile, Republicans are likely to hold on to control of the Senate after strong performances in Georgia and North Carolina. Sen.Thom Tillis (R-NC) won his race after Democrat candidate Cal Cunningham conceded on Tuesday.

GA Senate candidate David Perdue won with 49.71 percent of the vote against challenger Jon Ossoff, narrowly missing a runoff election that could have been avoided if he had reached 50 percent. Now the two will face off again in an election on January 5. Republican Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock will also duel that day for Georgia’s second open US Senate seat.

And in Alaska, Republican candidate Dan Sullivan has won a second term in the US Senate during an intense race against Democrat opponent Al Gross, according to multiple outlets.

Before the election, Democrats had high hopes of taking away enough seats to win control of the Senate. And while they picked up two seats from the GOP in Colorado and Arizona, they also lost one seat to Republicans in Alabama.

But it was the Republican gains in the House that “blindsided” Democrats the most. Despite there being a number of undecided races, Democrats in the House haven’t defeated a single GOP incumbent and have been unsuccessful at taking open GOP-held seats in Texas, Missouri, and Indiana – where they expected victory.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

