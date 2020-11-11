https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/georgia-runoffs-senate-david-perdue/2020/11/11/id/996608

In the first major publicly released poll of the two Georgia Senate runoffs in January that will determine who controls the upper chamber, neither political party emerged with a clear advantage, The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported Wednesday.

The poll, conducted by the Republican-leaning Remington Research Group, showed Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., at 49% of the vote compared to Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock’s 48% in one runoff. Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., holding a 50% to 46% advantage over Democrat Jon Ossoff in the other.

With so much at stake following the contentious presidential election, television ads are already appearing in the state, candidates are holding rallies, major politicians from both parties are headed to Georgia, and outside groups are preparing to spend large amounts of money.

“This is going to be 100%, start to finish, a base-turnout election,” Remington Research Group President Titus Bond said. “It’s going to be intensified. It’s going to be ideology from beginning to end. It’s all about getting the base motivated to vote again.”

Democrats had the edge in the Atlanta metropolitan area, while Republicans led by approximately 20 percentage points in other parts of the state. There was also a double-digit gender gap, with women overwhelmingly favoring Democrats and men largely supporting the Republicans.

Independent voters, who used to reliably choose Republican in the state, are currently roughly evenly split.

The survey was conducted between Nov. 8-9 and involved 1,450 likely runoff election voters. The margin of error was plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.

