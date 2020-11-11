https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-ukraine-china-2020/2020/11/11/id/996630

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Chris Salcedo Show” Wednesday said there is enough evidence to investigate Joe Biden and his ”cronies” if he does get elected to the White House.

Biggs also suggested President Donald Trump winning Arizona is ”an uphill battle” but that ”there is an opportunity and I think, and I pray and believe that he’s going to do it.”

Several news outlets have called the election — and the state of Arizona — for Biden. The New York Times has not called Arizona in favor of either candidate.

Newsmax TV has yet to project a winner and President Donald Trump, citing voter fraud, has refused to concede.

More Maricopa County ballot results are expected after 8 p.m. Wednesday but Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich in a Wednesday appearance on Fox News assured viewers that elections in the state have been free, fair and accurate.

Biggs said Congress has enough evidence to go after Biden concerning his relationship with Ukraine and China but suggested it would be difficult to go after him considering Democrats control the House of Representatives.

”The reality is, yes, there’s plenty of evidence there and the problem, of course, is that we’ll be in the minority and (Jerry) Nadler and (Adam) Schiff and (Nancy) Pelosi — they won’t want to investigate this.

”We’re going to have to rely on the Senate. The Senate should be investigating this. There already is enough evidence to investigate Joe Biden and his cronies and I think we should be doing that.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom Ch. 277, Frontier 615 or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

