Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan told Newsmax TV on Wednesday that one of his staffers received her absentee ballot in the mail and those of four others, evidence that he said indicates that the likelihood of election fraud is undeniable.

“We have a young lady who works for us, works for our personal office (and) also works for the committee, and she got her ballot mailed to her and four other ballots arrived at the apartment of people who no longer lived, or maybe never lived there. We don’t know,” the 56-year-old Jordan said on “Greg Kelly Reports.” “So, that is the danger when you just blanket out live ballots. You just throw them out there. That is the recipe for mischief. A recipe for problems.”

Jordan said Republicans on the House judiciary and oversight committees, of which he is the ranking member, issued a report in September predicting that widespread absentee voting, including nine states where officials instituted universal absentee voting – meaning every voter received a ballot in the mail whether or not it was request, would cause chaos.

“We said all this stuff was going to happen,” said Jordan, who received nearly 70% of the vote a week ago and was elected to an eighth term in the House of Representatives from Ohio’s 4th Congressional District north and west of Columbus and Cleveland. “There’s going to be chaos and confusion, which I believe was exactly what the Democrats wanted.

“They knew President (Donald) Trump was going to win on election night. But they wanted to keep looking for and finding and counting ballots until they got over the top. And that’s what we’ve seen play out. That’s why we want to investigate it until we declare a winner.”

