Rep. Rashida Tlaib is complaining that some of her fellow Democrats are “blame-casting” progressives for the electoral disaster that befell the left and is skewering them for not embracing far-left issues.

All I can say is is keep talking, congresswoman. Every time she or another member of the Squad opens their mouth, trying to convince other Democrats their ideas are mainstream, they make the entire Democratic Party look loonier and loonier.

Politico reports that Tlaib is pretending to be “silenced” by other Democrats and that she’s being prevented from speaking. “We’re not going to be successful if we’re silencing districts like mine,” Tlaib told Politico. “Me not being able to speak on behalf of many of my neighbors right now, many of which are Black neighbors, means me being silenced. I can’t be silent.”

What is she talking about? I guess she’s just not comfortable unless she can play the victim.

“We are not interested in unity that asks people to sacrifice their freedom and their rights any longer,” said Tlaib, whose Michigan district is among the poorest in the country. “And if we truly want to unify our country, we have to really respect every single voice. We say that so willingly when we talk about Trump supporters, but we don’t say that willingly for my Black and brown neighbors and from LGBTQ neighbors or marginalized people,” she said.

What planet is she calling from? I think she got the wrong number.

“If [voters] can walk past blighted homes and school closures and pollution to vote for Biden-Harris, when they feel like they don’t have anything else, they deserve to be heard,” Tlaib said, choking up as she expressed frustration near the end of an interview this week. “I can’t believe that people are asking them to be quiet.”

She’s absolutely serious. You have to pity someone so out of touch with reality. Who in the Democratic Party is asking her or her constituents to be quiet? Other Democrats are saying that in the real world, “defunding the police” is a “political killer” and that pushing a $30 trillion Green New Deal doesn’t fly with the voters.

The Democrats’ problem is that the progressives get all the publicity and have become the face and voice of the party. Republicans don’t have to “scare” anyone to get voters to oppose these kooks. The progressives are scaring people without any help.

“Republican attacks levied at Democrats this cycle based on terms like ‘defund the police’ or ‘socialism’ have become scapegoats for Representatives like Abigail Spanberger, Conor Lamb, and other senior Democrats,” said the memo, which was shared first with POLITICO. “Not a single Democrat — progressive or otherwise — argued that Democrats should run primarily on these themes.” “These attacks will never go away, nor will demands for reform from social movements,” the memo continued. “The attacks are designed to stoke racial resentment.”

They didn’t have to run on those issues. Radicals like The Squad and Bernie Sanders only had to open their mouths. That Republicans replayed and reran those words during the campaign was completely appropriate. GOP candidates didn’t agree with the positions of their opponent and had every right to highlight them as a way to draw a distinction on issues.

That’s politics in a free society. But I guess Tlaib and her fellow radicals want Republicans to run as they direct them to — just like any fascist would.

