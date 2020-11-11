https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/report-fox-news-hires-crisis-management-team-handle-pr-ratings-crisis/

FOX News hates their viewers.

They want a new audience.

The Fox News Channel crashed in ratings on Saturday, coming in a distant third place to leader CNN and second place MSNBC. In the week before Tuesday’s election Fox News averaged more than double the viewership of CNN and MSNBC.

The FOX News Channel hit rock bottom when they defended and ignored the massive fraud in this year’s 2020 election.

Two days ago Bret Baier deleted the tweet that exposed the exploding on-going backlash against Fox.

Many of their hosts were openly hostile to their conservative audience.

And several FOX News hosts absolutely HATE President Trump and his supporters.

Fox News is stabbing it’s viewers in the front and the back. They just cut away from @PressSec and Trump hater Neil Cavuto essentially called her a liar. pic.twitter.com/5E2WYchazB — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 9, 2020

The exodus from FOX News is so immense that the station reportedly hired a PR firm to save what is left of the floundering channel.

Let me tell you how big the exodus from @FoxNews has become. Fox has hired a crisis management team to handle PR for their ratings crisis.#Foxit is real & it’s spectacular. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) November 11, 2020

I’ve spent most of my career in Marketing and Communications. Crisis management has certain commandments you must follow. Fox will fail because it is clear they won’t follow them: #1 Take Responsibility

#2 Be Transparent

#3 Apologize

#4 Be Accountable https://t.co/CJ9WPaIQln — Tom Lynch (@Tomjlynchga280) November 11, 2020

Crisis management team can’t fix this divorce. FOX sought to sell out country with voter suppression polls and early false state calls..coupled with Dem talking heads…complete denial of obvious election fraud…and rush to anoint Biden as Pres. — JDM (@jdmjag77) November 11, 2020

“Trust takes years to build, seconds to break, and forever to repair.” — cryptonomicon (@crypton0micon) November 11, 2020

