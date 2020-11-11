http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Fz6_8MbYgEY/

A series of reports Wednesday said several people were wounded after a bomb attack at a World War I commemoration ceremony attended by European diplomats at a non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

France’s foreign ministry said early indications are an improvised explosive device (IED) was used. France 24 reports the French diplomatic statement read:

The annual ceremony commemorating the end of World War I at the non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, attended by several consulates, including that of France, was the target of an IED attack this morning, which injured several people. France strongly condemns this cowardly, unjustifiable attack.

The London Daily Telegraph claims four people were injured in the attack.

“There was some sort of a blast at the non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah. There are four slightly injured, among them one Greek,” a Greek official confirmed to Reuters, declining to be named.

The attack comes after a guard was allegedly stabbed outside the French consulate in Jeddah last month, as Breitbart News reported.

More to come…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

