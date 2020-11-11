https://www.oann.com/republican-georgia-secretary-of-state-says-no-sign-of-widespread-fraud-in-vote-count/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=republican-georgia-secretary-of-state-says-no-sign-of-widespread-fraud-in-vote-count

November 11, 2020

(Reuters) – Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State said on Wednesday there was no sign yet of widespread fraud in his state’s vote count, where Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden currently has a 14,000 vote lead over President Donald Trump.

Brad Raffenperger, in an interview with CNN, said he has ordered a hand recount of all the votes because of the closeness of the vote count, but he believed votes had so far been counted accurately.

(Reporting by Tim Reid; Editing by Chris Reese)

