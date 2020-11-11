https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/11/republican-incumbent-wins-alaska-senate-race-clenching-50-senate-seats-for-gop/

Republican incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan won re-election for his Alaska U.S. Senate seat on Wednesday, beating out independent challenger Al Gross, who gained the support of Democrats.

BREAKING: Dan Sullivan will win the Alaska Senate race, Edison projects, giving Republicans at least 50 seats in the next Senate. https://t.co/n8BtVtxOmm pic.twitter.com/eSs5pFOuKN — ABC News (@ABC) November 11, 2020

Sullivan’s win follows Sen. Thom Tillis’s victory in North Carolina on Tuesday and gives the GOP its 50th seat in the Senate, just shy of the 51 Republican Senators needed to keep the majority.

The two Senate runoff races in Georgia between Republican incumbent Sen. David Perdue and his challenger Democrat Jon Ossoff, as well as GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock early next year, will determine whether the GOP will have any formal legislative power until midterms in 2022.

Sullivan, a former United States Marine and former Alaska Attorney General, was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014, unseating Democrat incumbent Mark Begich by a small margin of just more than 6,000 votes.

In addition to Sullivan’s victory in Alaska, President Donald J. Trump also took the state and its three electoral votes by a comfortable 56.9 percent of the vote with at least 75 percent of the state reporting.

Republicans also managed to flip the state House in the Last Frontier state.

BREAKING: Republicans flipped both the House & Senate in New Hampshire, & state House in Alaska. Republicans will hold at least 60% of state legislatures. — Jenny Beth Martin (@jennybethm) November 10, 2020

