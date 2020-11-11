https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/requiem-america-part-1/

On March 11, 2004, terrorists representing the Moroccan Islamic Combatant Group detonated 10 bombs on four separate commuter trains in Madrid, Spain. The attacks killed 192 people and injured more than 2,000. Shortly thereafter, the Spanish government received a communiqué from the terrorist group stating that the attacks had been punishment for that nation’s participation in the U.S.-led coalition fighting terrorist elements in Iraq.

As the terrorists intended, these attacks changed the course of Spain’s upcoming election and led the Spanish government to withdraw troops from the U.S.-led coalition. This wasn’t entirely unexpected, since the Spanish had already proved themselves to be a nation of simpering, intellectually indolent Euro-socialists. People such as myself were nevertheless disgusted at seeing the entire nation reflexively abdicate its moral responsibility just because things had become somewhat uncomfortable.

For the last week, we’ve witnessed the wrangling of the Democratic and Republican presidential campaigns both claiming victory in last week’s general election despite an apparent narrow electoral win for former Vice President Joe Biden. At this point, there is overwhelming anecdotal evidence supporting the widespread use of voter fraud and regulation-bending on the part of certain states and localities. In my view, this isn’t at all surprising, considering Democrats’ unprincipled deportment over the last four years.

What’s far more disturbing than the specter of a Biden-Harris administration and the fact that our electoral system has been compromised to this degree are the raw numbers reflected in the election. Even if voter fraud and illegal practices did take place, this election appeared to reflect the unaffiliated voters who voted for Trump in 2016 breaking for Biden in 2020 in a major way.

Here, I think the mistake people such as myself made in our appraisal of the 2016 general election is that we surmised that unaffiliated voters were voting their principles, when in fact they were voting their pocketbooks (as many people do in presidential elections). In 2020, instead of voting their pocketbooks or their principles, these voters voted their fears. A lot of voters were terrified, and terrified people generally don’t make good decisions.

I don’t think we can underestimate the degree of national wounding that has taken place over the last eight months, nor the mental and emotional stresses to which citizens have been subjected during this period. Most voters weren’t savvy enough to accurately assess the political dynamics behind the coronavirus pandemic and the violent demonstrations of the last six months. In light of Democrats’ ceaseless charges that President Trump handled the pandemic abysmally and that the domestic unrest was a product of his top-down racism, it appears that many voters succumbed to the admonitions of the left that it could all go away in the wake of a Biden victory.

In other words, they caved to the blackmail of socialists who merely exploited the above issues in order to bring about the very result we’re seeing.

In this climate of Americans desperately wishing to return to some semblance of normalcy, it is not likely that they will stand for legal battles to determine the legitimate president dragging on until hours before Inauguration Day. With all of the major news outlets having declared Biden victorious, and with the Biden transition team operating as though there was no controversy attendant to the election’s outcome, it is more than likely that President Trump will ultimately concede.

Should this occur, we will never see another disruptor like Donald Trump vying for high office again. The Washington establishment (read the deep state) will never again allow anyone to threaten their preeminence in the way Trump did. From this point forward, only party-approved, establishment hacks will pass muster for candidacy, whether Republican or Democrat, whether for state or federal offices.

One may say that the presidency – as well as several congressional seats – were stolen through voter fraud, but if this is true, then we must also look at how a political infrastructure sufficient to facilitate such fraud came about. It didn’t happen in a vacuum, and that’s on us.

After the last several years – and after the last year in particular – I no longer see the exceptional Americans so frequently lionized by the president and some of our more ebullient radio talk-show hosts. I no longer see the nation of differing opinions, backgrounds and creeds who nevertheless came together time and again to battle common enemies and prevail for 244 years, stronger together for having done so.

Today, I see a nation of feckless morons. I see morons who vote in the 50-percents. I see morons who think that water-cooler conversation and an hour of TV news a day translates into being politically informed. I see morons who voted on single issues for decades while their statehouses and city councils were being packed with radicals. I see morons who were more concerned with acquiring McMansions and luxury vehicles than with who was educating their children, and how. I see morons who engaged in absentee parenting, plopping their kids in front of the TV with little regard for the messages they were receiving through that medium. I see morons who allowed leftists to drive the narrative on every issue for decades, even adopting their politically correct, worldview-subverting verbiage, simply because liberals demanded it. I see morons who continued to patronize big tech and media companies, knowing full well that these agencies were using their wealth to subvert our liberties.

I see morons who were so cowed by liberals’ sandbox invective that they not only capitulated to every demand made by the left, but they absolutely refused even to meet harsh rhetoric with harsh rhetoric for fear of being labeled potentially violent, or of being called an “ist” or “phobe” of some sort. I see morons who failed to resist the pop culture spirit poison being purveyed by their schools and school boards because they didn’t want to appear bigoted. Finally, I see morons who insisted upon playing fair with opponents who were making gain after dangerous gain playing dirty.

Like Spain in 2004, I see a nation whose citizens reflexively abdicated their moral responsibility just because things had become somewhat uncomfortable.

The real tragedy is that they don’t know just uncomfortable things are likely to get moving forward. In the next installment, I will discuss why it doesn’t matter in the long term if President Trump does manage to pull off a win, how bad things are likely to get under a Biden presidency, and why it’s highly unlikely that I’ll be writing in this space for very much longer.

