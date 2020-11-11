https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/douglas-macgregor-troops-withdrawal-christmas/2020/11/11/id/996607

President Donald Trump has vowed to drawn down troops in Afghanistan and, frustrated it is not proceeding quickly enough, the Pentagon shakeup is designed to reach that goal before the end of the year.

The hiring of Ret. Army Col. Douglas Macgregor as an adviser to acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller is a signal for just that, according to an Axios report.

“They want them more publicly to talk about getting out of Afghanistan by the end of the year,” and specifically by Christmas, according to a White House source.

Col. Macgregor has already expressed that publicly in a 2019 interview on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” including moving the U.S. embassy from Kabul.

Macgregor’s “decades of military experience will be used to assist in the continued implementation of the president’s national security priorities,” a Pentagon statement to Axios read.

Macgregor has been an immigration and radical Islamic terrorism hardliner.

“Once it becomes clear that Central Americans and Mexicans [and other illegals], are not going to survive an attempt to enter the U.S., and will be lucky if they are turned back rather than killed in the attempt to violate U.S. sovereign borders, the flow will diminish substantially,” he once wrote in a blog post in 2016.

