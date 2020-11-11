https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/rod-blagojevich-thinks-there-treasure-trove-fraudulent-ballots?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former governor of Illinois Rod Blagojevich believes there is an “unprecedented” amount of voter fraud in this election cycle.

Blagojevich joined David Brody on Just the News AM to explain how the current presidential election is as he says being “stolen.” Blagojevich believes that there will be a “treasure trove” of fraudulent ballots found at the end of the current investigations into voter fraud.

Right now, there is an ongoing lawsuit in Michigan with city workers, and a former state attorney general, swearing that they witnessed voter fraud at the polls.

One Detroit city employee, Jessy Jacob, provided a shocking account of what she saw:

Jacob stated in an affidavit she personally witnessed — and in some cases was instructed — to backdate thousands of absentee ballots the day after the election to make them appear legal even though they were not in the Qualified Vote File and had not arrived by the deadline.

“On November 4, 2020, I was instructed to improperly pre-date the absentee ballots receive date that were not in the QVF as if they had been received on or before November 3, 2020,” she testified. “I was told to alter the information in the QVF to falsely show that the absentee ballots had been received in time to be valid. I estimate that this was done to thousands of ballots.”

There are currently multiple ongoing state and federal lawsuits regarding the issue of voter fraud during this election cycle.

