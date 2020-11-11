https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/bernie-sanders-confirms-he-would-accept-position-secretary-labor-biden?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders says he’d accept the post as Labor secretary in a Joe Biden administration, if the job was offered.

Sanders is a Vermont Independent and self-described democratic-socialist who has twice run for president on the Democratic ticket.

He acknowledged about a week before the Nov. 3 election that he was “interested” in Labor post.

“What’s true is I want to do everything I can to protect the working families of this country who are under tremendous duress right now,” the 79-year-old Sanders said Wednesday. “Whether that’s in the Senate, whether that’s in the Biden administration, who knows. Let’s see how that unfolds.”

When asked specifically about the Labor post, Sanders replied, “If I had a portfolio that allowed me to stand up and fight for working families, would I do it? Yes, I would.”

President Trump has yet to concede the 2020 election to Biden, pending a number of lawsuits and allegations of voter fraud around the country.

Biden has meanwhile begun staffing up for a White House tenure. Wednesday evening it was announced that the former vice president had selected his longtime aid Ronald Klain as his chief of staff.

Massachusetts Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren, another former presidential candidate, has also been suggested as a possible Treasury secretary. Both senators, whose politics run to the left of Biden’s, ultimately endorsed him after running campaigns critical of him.

