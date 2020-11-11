https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/11/11/rand-paul-pushes-parler-after-tweet-our-govt-sent-1-1-million-dead-people-stimulus-checks-gets-flagged-995252

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has begun urging conservatives to join the non-establishment social media app Parler because of Twitter’s relentless censorship of the truth.

This push was initiated Tuesday after Twitter tacked on a fact-check warning to a tweet he’d posted on Monday that was otherwise 100 percent factually accurate.

On Monday, the senator tweeted, “Your government sent 1.1 million dead people stimulus checks. Wonder how many of these folks also voted absentee?”

Look at Paul’s tweet below, and take note of the warning.

Your government sent 1.1 million dead people stimulus checks. Wonder how many of these folks also voted absentee? — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 9, 2020

“This claim about election fraud is disputed,” the warning reads.

Yet the tweet was factually accurate.

“[A]s of April 30, 2020, almost 1.1 million payments totaling nearly $1.4 billion had gone to decedents,” a report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office published in June reads.

“Decedents” aren’t to be confused with descendants. The latter refers to people who’ve “descended” from others, whereas the term “decedents” refers simply to dead people.

What Twitter appeared to be trying to refute was Paul’s question about “how many of these folks also voted absentee.” But how can one fact-check a question?

The senator responded to Twitter’s censorship the following evening:

Twitter is flagging my question: Your government sent 1.1 million dead people stimulus checks. Wonder how many of these folks also voted absentee? So, now it is unacceptable to pose questions? Follow me on @parler_app and prepare for the day twitter silences debate. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 11, 2020

He isn’t alone in beginning the process of funneling Twitter followers over to Parler, a non-corporatized platform that doesn’t base its rule-making and rule enforcement on the “woke” ideology of the mainstream establishment.

“Parler is the solution to problems that have surfaced in recent years due to changes in Big Tech policy influenced by various special-interest groups. Parler is built upon a foundation of respect for privacy and personal data, free speech, free markets, and ethical, transparent corporate policy,” the platform’s “About Page” reads.

“Parler’s staff come from many backgrounds and walks of life. We represent the community of those who want to be treated as valuable individuals, and not as corporate property. We are innovators and life-long learners, exploring new ideas, taking principled stands, and organizing our lives around our shared mission of making social media a more ‘social’ place.”

Below is a list of some other notable figures who’ve joined the platform:

I’m now at 1.5 million followers on Parler. At this rate, I’ll surpass my Twitter following of 1.8 million by….well, next week. It’s time for all of us to protect ourselves against the moronic Twitter censors by setting up on alternative platforms. Follow me there! — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) November 10, 2020

I’ve been on @parler_app for about 5 months. Please follow me @JasonZacharyTN. — Rep. Jason Zachary (@JasonZacharyTN) November 8, 2020

If you are on @parler_app, follow me@RepLeeZeldin — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) November 10, 2020

I’m 5 minutes from being taken down on Twitter because I’m Black, Latina, Female and Republican so follow me on @parler_app @ JOYVILLA pic.twitter.com/QeyzMU4YKH — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) November 9, 2020

This growing movement is being spurred by Twitter’s abject refusal to stop using faulty claims of “misinformation” to censor information and ideas that buck the status quo.

Within the past week, dozens of President Donald Trump’s own tweets about the disputed 2020 election results have been flagged as “misleading” and containing “misinformation.” Speaking on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” over the weekend, Parler founder and CEO John Matze said the censorship was “ludicrous.”

“I don’t think it’s possible for Twitter to say with a 100 percent fact that there’s not one mistake in the election and that there’s not one fraudulent vote, so fact-checking the president on all of this is pretty ludicrous,” he said.

“Frankly, I think it’s part of our election process that allows [us] to check the results and re-counts, so what they’re doing is really interfering with what he is trying to say. People should be able to listen and judge for themselves.”

And they’re “interfering with what he is trying to say” because the establishment media — who these days act as if they’re a branch of government — have prematurely declared Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 election.

As a result, anyone who challenges the results of the election is deemed by them — and their proxies in establishment social media — to be a liar or disinformation artist.

Listen to Matze’s thoughts below:

Present on Parler is reportedly the president’s campaign. In a tweet this week, the campaign reportedly declared Pennsylvania for the president. This declaration in turn irritated the media, which apparently asked Matze to censor them. He refused.

“Anybody that’s fact-checking any statement about whether or not a president or presidential candidate has won any state right now is speaking prematurely,” he told the news outlet Cheddar during an interview Monday.

He added, “We believe in people and their ability to solve these things on their own without our heavy hand.”

There’s a word for that, and the word is FREEDOM.

