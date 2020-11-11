The Senate’s 2021 government funding legislation includes new money for the construction of a southern border wall, setting up a clash with Democrats ahead of a critical spending deadline.

The Senate Appropriations panel, run by Republicans, announced Tuesday their 2021 government funding legislation will provide $1.96 billion to construct 82 miles of border wall between the United States and Mexico.

The Trump administration requested the money as part of the president’s pledge to complete a wall along the entire southern border.

Democrats control the House chamber and are poised to clash with the Senate on the wall money.

The House’s government spending package not only leaves out additional border wall or barrier funding; it cuts money for U.S. Customs and Border Protection and additional money for Border Patrol agents.

The border wall money is one of many provisions the two parties are likely to clash on as they try to hammer out a deal for the year-long spending package.

Congress faces a Dec. 11 deadline, when a short-term spending package runs out.