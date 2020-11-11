https://www.oann.com/south-koreas-moon-biden-reaffirm-commitment-to-alliance-and-peaceful-peninsula/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=south-koreas-moon-biden-reaffirm-commitment-to-alliance-and-peaceful-peninsula

November 12, 2020

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden reaffirmed their commitment to the two countries’ alliance and a peaceful Korean peninsula during their phone call on Thursday, Moon said.

Moon also said he will work closely with Biden to tackle global challenges including the coronavirus pandemic and climate change.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Josh Smit; Editing by Tom Hogue)

