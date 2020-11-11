https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/steve-bannon-predicts-dogfight-coming-weeks-many-election-lawsuits-head?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon predicts the Trump campaign’s lawsuits challenging the balloting results in key states will indeed become fierce legal battles – in determining who is president of the United States.

“This is going to go down. It is going to be a dogfight and people are into it right now,” Bannon said Thursday on “Just the News AM.”

Bannon also criticized the campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for not helping in efforts to determine such issues as whether voter fraud occurred, states accurately counted votes and whether state officials overstepped their authority in extending mail-in ballot deadlines.

“If Biden really wanted to bring the country together, David, he would be an active participant in this right now,” Bannon told show guest host David Brody. “Right now the Biden campaign is not helping the discovery process. They’re trying to shut it down.”

