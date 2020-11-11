https://www.oann.com/syrias-assad-says-u-s-pressure-sanctions-obstructing-return-of-refugees/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=syrias-assad-says-u-s-pressure-sanctions-obstructing-return-of-refugees

FILE PHOTO: Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad addresses the new members of parliament in Damascus, Syria in this handout released by SANA on August 12, 2020. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

November 11, 2020

AMMAN (Reuters) – Syrian President Bashar al Assad on Wednesday blamed U.S. sanctions and pressure on the United Nations and the country’s neighbours for the reticence of more than 5 million refugees who fled the conflict there to return.

“There are many hurdles,” Assad said, citing U.S. sanctions at the opening of a conference in Damascus, co-hosted by Moscow, that has been boycotted by Washington, the European Union and most of Syria’s neighbours that host the bulk of its 5.6 million refugees.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Alex Richardson)

