https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/11/team-biden-is-worried-about-trump-supporters-showing-up-at-the-inauguration-did-they-forget-about-2017-already/

The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein reports that Biden inauguration planners are worried that Biden supporters won’t show over fears of Covid and Trump supporters “will fill the void with heckling and protests”:

NEW: Biden inauguration planners are dealing with a logistical nightmare. Not just grappling with the threat of COVID but also fearing that if their own people don’t show up to celebrate, Trumpers will fill the void with heckling and protestshttps://t.co/rDY89pfOd7 — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 11, 2020

One official told Stein, “the last thing you want is a MAGA rally on the Mall when Joe Biden is sworn in as president”:

“What do you do if our people don’t show up and his do?” asked one official involved in inaugural preparations. “They probably will and the last thing you want is a MAGA rally on the Mall when Joe Biden is sworn in as president.” https://t.co/pq1l4GlGDM — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 11, 2020

Well, for starters, SO WHAT IF THEY SHOW UP?

And, two, remember the last inauguration? We do:

Democrats held a rally during Trump’s inauguration >>> https://t.co/ic15q2quWh pic.twitter.com/OL01QIHT7Z — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 11, 2020

As for the inauguration, if Biden is serious about Covid-19, he *should* do it on Zoom:

If they don’t do a virtual inauguration, so many people will call BS on them and I’ll be one. There’s no need for it. However, there is a need in this country for someone to lead by example. https://t.co/2GeB060LJY — Kyle Whitmire (@WarOnDumb) November 11, 2020

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

