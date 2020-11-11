https://newsbusters.org/blogs/techwatch/kayla-sargent/2020/11/11/techcrunch-editor-large-incensed-parler-exists

There’s a social media company that hasn’t yet bowed to pressure from the left, and the left does NOT appear to be happy about it.

With the rampant censorship on Facebook and Twitter, many conservatives have turned to the Parler platform.

But not everyone, apparently, is a fan of free speech. Mike Butcher, the editor-at-large for TechCrunch, tweeted: “Can someone explain to be [sic] why normally legit company @zendesk is running the Help Desk for far-right clusterfuck @parler_app? cc. Founder @mikkelsvane.” On its website, Zendesk claimed that it “makes support, sales, and customer engagement software for everyone. It’s quick to implement, easy to use, and scales to fit your needs.”

“Facebook and other social media platforms are facing a wave of conservative backlash over their crackdowns on efforts to delegitimize the results of the presidential election,” The Washington Post (The Post) reported. The article continued: “That is driving millions of new users to Parler, an alternate social media platform where conspiracy theories can thrive. The app, which has a free-speech doctrine, became the top new app download over the weekend on Apple’s App Store.”

In an interview with Mornings with Maria on Fox Business, Parler CEO John Matze said, “I think people are really just fed up with what’s going on on Twitter and Facebook and these other places that are really cracking down and trying to just interfere, I guess, with what people are trying to talk about during this time.” The platform’s Community Guidelines stated, “While the First Amendment does not apply to private companies such as Parler, our mission is to create a social platform in the spirit of the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.”

While Parler’s rules do prohibit certain actions like copyright violations or other legal infractions, the platform does state “We do not curate your feed; we do not pretend to be qualified to do so.”

And people are beginning to take notice of the platform. The Post reported, “Parler, which has become a haven for groups and individuals kicked off mainstream platforms, experienced its largest number of single-day downloads on Nov. 9, when about 880,000 people installed it, according to market research firm Sensor Tower.”

Hopefully Parler, unlike Facebook and Twitter, will continue to promote free speech on its platform and give a voice to conservatives.



Conservatives are under attack. Contact Facebook headquarters at 1-650-308-7300 and Twitter at (415) 222-9670 and demand that the platform mirror the First Amendment: Tech giants should afford their users nothing less than the free speech embodied in the First Amendment as interpreted by the U.S. Supreme Court. If you have been censored, contact us at the Media Research Center contact form, and help us hold Big Tech accountable.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

