As Twitchy reported earlier, CNN is reporting that intelligence community senior officials are getting a little nervous about shake-ups in the Trump administration that might signal a more aggressive push to declassify documents pertaining to Russian interference in the 2016 election — they claim it “would seriously damage sources and methods.”

Rep. Jackie Speier, in the meantime, thinks it’s her place to warn Trump administration officials that destroying documents is a felony, and they’ll be prosecuted under President Biden’s Justice Department if they try anything.

Warning to all Trump Administration staff: destroying documents is a felony. Anyone engaging in those acts will be prosecuted by a NEW DOJ. https://t.co/JhDiRBJmYI — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) November 11, 2020

Did Speier speak up when the former secretary of state was found to have used BleachBit to scour her laptop of emails and hammers to smash cell phones? What about her IT guy asking around online how to alter email headers that had already been archived?

Circus is back in town. You must have not been aware that the admin has declassified more documents than the previous 4 admins combined. https://t.co/HOlM3ljF0W — 47™️ (@fadde) November 12, 2020

Then you need to make sure that you get Obama Biden and the rest of Obama‘s administration arrested as quickly as possible

Especially Hillary Clinton who destroyed 33,000+ emails then took hammers to their blackberries and laptops; then wiped them clean with bleachbit. — 𝓢𝓮𝓻𝓪𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓸𝓼🇺🇸 (@Serafinos) November 12, 2020

deja vu, somehow… you didn’t care about destroying documents in the past, what changed? https://t.co/fHXXxdjzx0 — Gildan of The Hill People (@jetx86) November 12, 2020

Stop the gaslighting, Clown. — Gran (@GranTweets2) November 12, 2020

The shredders were working so hard during Fast & Furious in government offices the fire sprinklers went off. You had Jack all to say about that. Trump is not destroying anything. Declassify EVERYTHING and release it now. — Computer Colonics (@FerfeLaBat) November 12, 2020

But smashing phones is ok, right? Don’t worry about destroying documents, I feel a massive declassification coming — Will Hawkins (@WP_hawkins) November 12, 2020

I’m guessing certain copies of important information have been saved. — 4thinkerbell (@4thinkerbell) November 11, 2020

Awww so sweet. You are confused about which party it is that shreds and deletes, smash with hammers? #shame — 🌻 Accept Nothing, Question Everything🔎 (@Alice_Worth) November 12, 2020

Projection defined ✌👀☝️ — Steve F (@Ghutsch) November 12, 2020

Would this be similar to FBI wiping all their phones? — Deanna Lynn 🇺🇸 🌵 (@Love_AZ_) November 12, 2020

They have all your stuff, dont worry. — Tomanostras (@tomanostras) November 12, 2020

I don’t think anyone in the Trump administration is trying to do what HRC did. But while we’re on the subject why is HRC free and not prosecuted for destroying docs? idk 🤷🏻‍♀️ Seems weird to me. — Matrix_Qute (@MatrixQute) November 12, 2020

Um, under acting DNI @RichardGrenell & @DNI_Ratcliffe plenty of documents have been declassified. This is the exact opposite of what we’ve experienced before. Whether @realDonaldTrump is successful or not with his challenge, don’t be surprised if more declassified info comes out. — Aging In Place (@advisorrob) November 12, 2020

This is rich 🙄 — DJ (@Dj_lili59) November 12, 2020

Okay Karen — President-elect Brian Dawe (@DJBrianDawe) November 12, 2020

Pound. Sand. — Jen is Holding the Line (@CensoredJen) November 12, 2020

So if they just… wipe it down with a cloth, they’re good? Right?https://t.co/vnqSAfJFQo — 125% BlueState Turnout Vacatur (@ShoreProgress) November 12, 2020

This is some 10/10 gaslighting. — COVID19-American (@TideBrah) November 12, 2020

It is a felony. Tell us what spying on the president is called. — Musicmedic5150 (@Musicmedic5150) November 12, 2020

