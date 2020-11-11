https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/tennessee-attorney-general-asks-supreme-court-review-election-process-pennsylvania/

Tennessee has now joined several other states in requesting the US Supreme Court review the election process in Pennsylvania.

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery III signed on and joined Oklahoma’s brief in the US Supreme Court, reported WZTV.

President Trump’s legal team is preparing to ask the US Supreme Court to overturn an unconstitutional ruling from Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court that ordered elections officials to count mail-in ballots that arrived 3 days after Election Day.

The Pennsylvania state legislature decided Election Day ends at 8 PM on election night.

Rogue Democrat PA Governor Wolf circumvented the state legislature and took the fight to the state supreme court.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court created law out of thin air and extended the deadline for mail-in ballots to November 6.

Former special prosecutor Ken Starr said the PA legislature is the boss and counting ballots that came in after Election Day could be a federal crime as well as a state crime.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

US Supreme Court Justice Alito on Friday night ordered any ballots received after 8 PM on Election Day in Pennsylvania be segregated and secured and counted separately.

Alito order: “… neither the applicant (PA GOP) nor the Secretary has been able to verify that all boards are complying with the Secretary’s guidance, which, it is alleged, is not legally binding on them.”

The corrupt Democrat machine in Pennsylvania is brazenly stealing the election from President Trump.

Pennsylvania officials have produced over 1 million ballots all in favor of Joe Biden since the morning after the election!

Trump was ahead of Biden on election night in Pennsylvania by nearly 700,000 votes but Democrats have chipped away at Trump’s lead with voter fraud.

GOP poll watchers are also being barred from entering vote counting centers or they are being forced to observe the ballot counting from far away with binoculars.

The post Tennessee Attorney General Asks Supreme Court to Review Election Process in Pennsylvania appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

