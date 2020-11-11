https://redstate.com/jeffc/2020/11/11/texas-gov-greg-abbott-takes-aim-at-austin-government-after-surge-in-homicide-rates-n278475
About The Author
Related Posts
Comey Says He Was ‘Wrong’ About FBI’s Surveillance Abuse, But Downplays His Own Role In Bungled Case
December 15, 2019
If It Seems Like the Washington Post Published Chinese State Propaganda Today, It’s Because It Might Actually Have
August 4, 2020
Dems Have More to Fear on Russia Story Than Republicans
April 4, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy