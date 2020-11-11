https://www.theepochtimes.com/texas-lt-gov-dan-patrick-offers-up-to-1-million-in-rewards-for-voter-fraud-tipsters_3574352.html

A top official in Texas on Tuesday announced rewards of up to $1 million for whistleblowers and tipsters that report voter fraud.

Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and final conviction of voter fraud will be paid a minimum of $25,000, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a Republican, said in a statement.

“I support President [Donald] Trump’s efforts to identify voter fraud in the presidential election and his commitment to making sure that every legal vote is counted and every illegal vote is disqualified. President Trump’s pursuit of voter fraud is not only essential to determine the outcome of this election, it is essential to maintain our democracy and restore faith in future elections,” Patrick said.

“The Democrats have no one to blame but themselves for creating suspicion of final vote totals. Not allowing Republican poll watchers to observe the vote count in multiple states, in some cases blocking their view with poster boards, last minute changes in election laws in battleground states, ignoring the deadline to vote and accepting ballots for days after the election, ignoring postmarks and signature checks, not verifying that mail-in ballots were being sent to people who were alive or living in the state, and voting machines that have been a concern for over a decade all raise serious questions,” he added.

It wasn’t clear how the amount of reward money for each person would be determined.

Trump thanked Patrick, writing in a tweet: “Thanks Dan. Big win for us in Texas!”

Mail-in ballots are counted in Lehigh County, Pa., on Nov. 4, 2020. (Rachel Wisniewski/Reuters)

Patrick noted that voter fraud does happen, pointing to three arrests for alleged fraud in Texas in the last 60 days, including a social worker who was accused of registering almost 70 developmentally disabled adults to vote without their signature or consent.

Trump’s campaign has filed lawsuits in a number of states, asserting irregularities in the voting process, and several major suits from others have asserted voter fraud, such as a Michigan filing that includes multiple sworn affidavits.

“President Trump is absolutely right to pursue every allegation of voter fraud and irregularities, just as Al Gore did in 2000. Every candidate for public office has this right. My goal is to ensure that, regardless of the outcome, every American has faith in our electoral process and our democracy,” Patrick said.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat, responded to the reward offer, writing in a statement that he’d like to collect money.

“I got a dude in Forty Fort, PA who tried to have his dead mom vote for Trump. I’d like mine in Sheetz gift cards pls,” he said on Twitter, linking to a story about a man being arrested for voter fraud in Luzerne County.

