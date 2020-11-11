Texas Social Worker Charged With 134 Felony Counts Of Elections Fraud

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/texas-social-worker-charged-134-felony-counts-elections-fraud/

A social worker in Mexia, TX, has been charged with 134 counts of elections fraud for *allegedly* registering 67 nursing home patients without their permission and forging their signatures on voter registration documents. Further, 16 of these victims would have been ineligible to vote due to mental incapacitation.

KWTX reports:

Kelly Reagan Brunner, a social worker at the Mexia State Supported Living Center, has been charged with 134 counts in an election fraud investigation involving the registration of 67 of the facility’s residents, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced in a press release late Friday afternoon.

Brunner was arrested Nov. 2 and released the later that day after posting combined bonds of $35,000, according to jail records.

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Open Records Request Finds NO INVOICES OR WORK ORDERS on Reported Election Day Water Main Break in Atlanta — Here’s What We Found…

She’s accused of submitting voter registration applications for the 67 residents “without their signature or effective consent, while purporting to act as their agent,” Paxton said in the press release.

According to indictment documents obtained by KWTX, Brunner completed, signed, and submitted voter registration applications for people either: without their consent or who were “totally mentally incapacitated.”

Of the 67, 16 were ineligible to vote due to their mental incapacitation, records showed.