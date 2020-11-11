Texas Social Worker Charged With 134 Felony Counts Of Elections Fraud

Posted by | Nov 11, 2020 | | 0 |

Texas Social Worker Charged With 134 Felony Counts Of Elections Fraud

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/texas-social-worker-charged-134-felony-counts-elections-fraud/

A social worker in Mexia, TX, has been charged with 134 counts of elections fraud for *allegedly* registering 67 nursing home patients without their permission and forging their signatures on voter registration documents. Further, 16 of these victims would have been ineligible to vote due to mental incapacitation.

KWTX reports:

Kelly Reagan Brunner, a social worker at the Mexia State Supported Living Center, has been charged with 134 counts in an election fraud investigation involving the registration of 67 of the facility’s residents, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced in a press release late Friday afternoon.

Brunner was arrested Nov. 2 and released the later that day after posting combined bonds of $35,000, according to jail records.

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Open Records Request Finds NO INVOICES OR WORK ORDERS on Reported Election Day Water Main Break in Atlanta — Here’s What We Found…

She’s accused of submitting voter registration applications for the 67 residents “without their signature or effective consent, while purporting to act as their agent,” Paxton said in the press release.

According to indictment documents obtained by KWTX, Brunner completed, signed, and submitted voter registration applications for people either: without their consent or who were “totally mentally incapacitated.”

Of the 67, 16 were ineligible to vote due to their mental incapacitation, records showed.

KETK adds:

The Supported Living Centers, where Brunner worked, assisted people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Brunner allegedly registered 67 residents to vote without obtaining their signature or consent.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton vows to pursue this case:

You can add this to the pile of countless examples of voting and ballot covfefes that have been popping up over the last week.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Rate:

About The Author

Brock Simmons

Related Posts

Even Far Left Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison Admits Trump Could Win The State (VIDEO)

Even Far Left Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison Admits Trump Could Win The State (VIDEO)

November 1, 2020

REPORT: Joe Biden to Stay in His Basement Until Next Week’s Debate – Jill Will Stump For Her Feeble Husband For the Next Five Days

REPORT: Joe Biden to Stay in His Basement Until Next Week’s Debate – Jill Will Stump For Her Feeble Husband For the Next Five Days

September 24, 2020

Protesters Interrupt Dem Senator Chuck Schumer at Press Conference About Amy Coney Barrett (VIDEO)

Protesters Interrupt Dem Senator Chuck Schumer at Press Conference About Amy Coney Barrett (VIDEO)

October 22, 2020

VA: Voters Form Massive Lines For In-Person, Early Voting After Trump Encourages Healthy Americans To Go To Polls, Dems Tell Them To Vote By Mail [VIDEO]

VA: Voters Form Massive Lines For In-Person, Early Voting After Trump Encourages Healthy Americans To Go To Polls, Dems Tell Them To Vote By Mail [VIDEO]

September 18, 2020

270 To Win Countdown



Sponsored

Learn more about RevenueStripe...
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Subscribe to Clarion News

Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.

More

Learn more about RevenueStripe...
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

You May Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...