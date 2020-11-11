https://thepostmillennial.com/dan-bongino-show-crowned-king-of-podcasts-in-the-country

The Dan Bongino Show has rocketed to the top of the charts, landing the No. 1 podcast spot in the country.

Dan Bongino, the conservative radio host of the eponymous show, expressed his gratitude Wednesday afternoon to millions of loyal fans: “I cannot THANK YOU enough for your support. None of this would be possible without the best audience in the business.”

The number one podcast in the country today. I cannot THANK YOU enough for your support. None of this would be possible without the best audience in the business. Thank you ? pic.twitter.com/UKlPoREk6Y — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 9, 2020

This marks one of many wins for the free speech champion in the ongoing fight against tech tyranny.

In the wake of Election Week, conservatives are shunning Twitter and flocking to Parler—an alternative platform backed by Bongino.

Over the weekend into Monday, Parler was the most downloaded free application in mobile app stores nationwide. Parler is now more popular than TikTok, Zoom, and YouTube.

Fox News show host Mark Levin fired at Washington Post propagandists: “Parler is growing because its ownership believes in free speech and treats people like adults. You crap-weasels demand conformity, group-think, and strict adherence to a radical left-wing ideology. It’s really that simple.”

1. Let me help these Washington Post propagandists. Parler is growing because its ownership believes in free speech and treats people like adults. You crap-weasels demand conformity, group-think, and strict adherence to a radical left-wing ideology. It’s really that simple. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 11, 2020

Conservative political pundits Kevin Hodge and Keith Hodge of The Hodgetwins noted that posts on Parler are reaching 40 percent more users than tweets on Twitter where their account has 150,000 more followers. “Compared analytics on 10 posts made at the same time,” they pointed out. “Small sample size but enough to be encouraged about.”

Posts on Parler are reaching 40% more people than posts on Twitter where we have 150k more followers. Compared analytics on 10 posts made at the same time. Small sample size but enough to be encouraged about. — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) November 11, 2020

Others caught the red wave. Trump Card filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza hit 1.5 million followers on Parler. At this rate, he observed, he will surpass his Twitter base by next week. “It’s time for all of us to protect ourselves against the moronic Twitter censors by setting up on alternative platforms. Follow me there!”

I’m now at 1.5 million followers on Parler. At this rate, I’ll surpass my Twitter following of 1.8 million by….well, next week. It’s time for all of us to protect ourselves against the moronic Twitter censors by setting up on alternative platforms. Follow me there! — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) November 10, 2020

“Parler is the future,” ACT for America’s Brigitte Gabriel wrote. “In 5 years from now we will be talking about Twitter in the same way we talk about Toys R Us and BlockBuster. The American people don’t just want free speech, we demand it.”

Parler is the future. In 5 years from now we will be talking about Twitter in the same way we talk about Toys R Us and BlockBuster. The American people don’t just want free speech, we demand it. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) November 10, 2020

In September, Bongino acquired an equity stake in the online video-sharing platform Rumble as a Big Tech rebuttal to YouTube.

“Parler is sending Rumble more referral traffic than Facebook/Twitter combined,” Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski confirmed Wednesday morning. “Dependency on them is now a thing of the past.”

? Breaking News ? Every media and news organization needs to take notice! I can confirm for the 1st time ever, Parler is sending Rumble more referral traffic than Facebook/Twitter combined. Dependency on them is now a thing of the past Next up, Rumble will dethrone YouTube — Chris Pavlovski (@chrispavlovski) November 11, 2020

Urging mainstream media to take notice, Pavlovski declared: “Next up, Rumble will dethrone YouTube.”

