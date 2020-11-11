https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/11/the-hits-keep-coming-georgia-dem-senate-hopeful-rev-raphael-warnock-was-arrested-on-charges-of-obstructing-child-abuse-investigation/

As Twitchy told you, Georgia special election Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock has expressed some decidedly troubling views about Israel.

The last thing he needs right now is more dirt on him getting dug up.

Too bad.

Raphael Warnock escaped a lot of scrutiny because he was never gonna get to 50% in the first round (he ended up with less than a third of the vote), so Loeffler & Collins could focus on bashing each other. Free ride is over now: https://t.co/CUNnBPHASB pic.twitter.com/dGM5ngy6Qi — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 11, 2020

Pay up, Reverend:

More from the big Warnock oppo drop https://t.co/Z7CBOkijpM — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 11, 2020

So it begins. — GAGirl1967 thank you to all who served! (@Tamzilla_52) November 11, 2020

Here’s GOP Sen. Tom Cotton:

In 2002, when the police investigated suspected child abuse at Raphael Warnock’s church camp for children, Warnock was arrested for obstructing the investigation. Will the media ask Raphael Warnock why he interfered with the police investigation?https://t.co/oW4uMwtzmI — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) November 11, 2020

We’d certainly be interested in finding out.

Now, for what it’s worth:

A state trooper assigned to the case said neither of the clergymen is a suspect in the child abuse investigation, but the officer would not describe the nature of the suspected abuse. … Warnock denied any wrongdoing in his interaction with police, saying he was only asserting that lawyers should be present during counselor interviews. “Reverend Wainwright and I acted well within the framework of the law, and I am confident that we will be exonerated. It’s just unfortunate that our children had to see their pastors carried away in handcuffs,” he said. “My concern simply had to do with the presence of counsel. We cooperated fully with their investigation. We have nothing to hiide.”

Except it doesn’t sound like he cooperated fully, does it? Interfering isn’t very cooperative.

If a Republican helped run a camp for children that was investigated for child abuse—and then was arrested for trying to block the investigation—the media would be asking a lot of questions. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) November 11, 2020

You bet they would. And they should.

As they should when it comes to Rev. Warnock.

