A prominent Portland politician who has repeatedly vowed to “defund the police” reportedly called 911 to complain after her Lyft driver canceled the ride.

“Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who has pushed for police budget cuts, called 911 after a Lyft driver canceled her ride and asked her to get out of his car,” reports Fox News. “Lyft driver Richmond Frost told two Portland Police Department officers, who responded to the scene on Nov. 1, that Hardesty ‘became irate when he refused to roll the windows up,’ according to a dispatch report.”

Portland City Commissioner Who Wants To Slash Police Budget Calls 911 Over Lyft Ride https://t.co/VUNDIn5YrO — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 11, 2020

“Frost pulled into a Chevron gas station, canceled the ride and apparently asked her to leave the vehicle. Hardesty allegedly said she refused to exit the vehicle,” adds Fox.

“Well, I’ve got a Lyft driver that decided he would just drop me off at a filling station. Well, I’m not getting out of the car, in the dark, at a filling station, not happening. All because I asked him to put the window up. I’m not leaving,” she told first responders.

Read the full report at Fox News.

