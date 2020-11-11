https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ticketmaster-coronavirus-covid-vaccine/2020/11/11/id/996640

Ticketmaster will soon begin to verify the coronavirus vaccination status of fans attending events as soon as the vaccine is available, according to Billboard.

Ticketmaster said it was developing a system that uses phones to verify vaccination and COVID-19 status.

Ticketmaster president Mark Yovich said he thinks that technology will grow in demand for airline companies, amusement parks and places of employment.

“We’re already seeing many third-party health care providers prepare to handle the vetting — whether that is getting a vaccine, taking a test, or other methods of review and approval — which could then be linked via a digital ticket so everyone entering the event is verified,” Yovich told Billboard.

According to Marianne Herman of reBUILD20, this technology will be essential to creating a safe environment for these live events. reBUILD20 is aimed at assisting entertainment companies re-establish themselves during the pandemic.

“Integrating ticketing platforms with the guests’ verified testing results is one key way to reimagine how we’re going to get fans back to live events,” said Herman. “The experience of attending live events will look completely different, but innovation married with consistent implementation will provide a framework to get the live sports and event industry back to work.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

