For students of history, the reaction of liberal politicians and journalists in the aftermath of the media’s premature declaration Joe Biden is now the president-elect is a sobering moment, triggering memories of late 1940s/early 1950s America. While our history has had both its low points and highs, a former occurred during one of the most intense periods of the Cold War between the U.S. and Soviet Union. It was a time during which a perceived threat of communist influence in the U.S. generated a hysteria known as the “Red Scare.”

There actually had been an earlier Red Scare (1917-1920) when the communists first came to power in Russia. Fearing Russian immigrants might provoke a similar takeover here, we deported many. While that Scare primarily targeted immigrants, the second focused mostly on American activists. Leading the second Red Scare campaign to further his own political career was Sen. Joseph McCarthy, R-Wis. The foundation for his career was built upon the broken lives of those he falsely accused of being communist sympathizers.

During this time frame, McCarthy’s “Blacklist” made its debut. His list of suspected communist sympathizers came from every sector of industry and the U.S. government. Among those most negatively impacted were Hollywood’s elites – a list of 150-300 people, including beloved actor Charles Chaplin. Among those challenging McCarthy at a Senate hearing about his Hollywood Blacklist was then-president of the Screen Actors Guild, and later U.S. president, Ronald Reagan. Lives were ruined by the list as employers feared employing those on the list, lest they too be added to it.

In February 1950, McCarthy claimed “hundreds” of “known communists” were in the U.S. State Department – their names too placed on a blacklist. The ultimate impact was cleansing the State Department of its Southeast Asia experts – a fact that may well have contributed to our later entry into the Vietnam war. Knowledgeable experts, aware of Hanoi’s commitment to unify the nation, might well have cautioned against our increasing involvement, were they around to do so.

It was only after McCarthy extended his witch-hunt to include allegations of communist infiltration into the U.S. Army that a Senate hearing marked the beginning of the end for him. Army special counsel Joseph Welch, tired of McCarthy’s moral bankruptcy demonstrated by destroying the lives of so many people for purely self-serving reasons, lashed out at him in a dramatic confrontation concerning the matter: “Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last? Have you no sense of decency?” A flustered McCarthy never answered the question.

In 1957, McCarthy died young, at 48, a broken man and alcoholic. But his short senatorial tenure gave rise to the term “McCarthyism,” meaning one making demagogic, reckless and unsubstantiated accusations as well as public attacks on the character or patriotism of political opponents.

Biden supporters – both governmental and civilian – have brought McCarthyism back into the 21st century. In the wake of the claimed Biden win, they are calling for creation of their own blacklist of those who dared support Donald Trump and his agenda. They are to be black-balled from consideration for any future governmental positions or otherwise targeted when necessary to do so.

The naive “Never Trump” and “America bashing” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., – AOC – recently suggested, apparently believing Trump supporters look to fade into the night, the archiving of names of “these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future. I foresee decent probability of many deleted tweets, writings, photos in the future.” This is a hypocritical claim in view of AOC’s repeated habit of deleting tweets she subsequently chose to hide, such as one celebrating the destruction of the U.S. economy.

Also jumping on the Trump supporter harassment bandwagon – a journalist who is an embarrassment to her professional community – is a Washington Post and MSNBC contributor who sends her tweets out under the moniker “Jennifer ‘the people decide’ Rubin.” Revealing her “tolerant” side, she outrageously calls for burning down the Republican Party and eliminating all survivors. Obviously not a First Amendment advocate, Rubin wrote, “Any R now promoting rejection of an election or calling to not to follow the will of voters or making baseless allegations of fraud should never serve in office, join a corporate board, find a faculty position or be accepted into ‘polite’ society. We have a list.” While hypocritically supporting “the will of voters,” Rubin ignores the fact “the will of voters” should only reflect the will of those legally casting ballots. Additionally, Rubin fails to recognize that determining if fraud was involved is critical to restoring voter confidence.

A group known as the “Trump Accountability Project” has formed to maintain the list, while looking to add to it. Interestingly, the word “accountability” is used in the organization’s name as its man of the hour, Joe Biden, has yet to accept accountability for the sins revealed on son Hunter’s computer, despite U.S. government confirmation it is no Russian hoax. Nor do journalists such as Rubin accept accountability for her previous spreading of fake news.

During McCarthy’s Red Scare, no one from Hollywood sought out to be named on his Blacklist. However, a shout out goes to Hollywood conservatives James Woods and Kirstie Alley who say they would be honored to be on the 21st century version.

As Trump starts presenting his case the 2020 presidential election was tainted with massive fraud, giving rise to the possibility Biden’s “president-elect” title is rescinded and Trump returned to the White House, one can rest assured no conservative blacklist will be created of Biden supporters.

Were Welch’s question to McCarthy 70 years ago – “Have you no decency?” – put today to AOC, Rubin and their fellow blacklisters, the answer, obviously, would be a resounding “no.”

